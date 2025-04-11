  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  Triple H to have popular tag team reunite for the first time in WWE after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Triple H to have popular tag team reunite for the first time in WWE after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

By Ken
Modified Apr 11, 2025 20:07 GMT
Triple H could reunite a team following WWE WrestleMania 41 [Credit: WWE.com]
Triple H could reunite a team following WWE WrestleMania 41 [Image Credit: WWE.com]

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here, but just like each year, things don't slow down much once the show is over. The focus immediately shifts to RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and upcoming events from there on.

The SmackDown brand could potentially have quite the reunion post-WrestleMania 41. Triple H could reunite Penta and Rey Fenix, collectively known as The Lucha Brothers, and have them debut as a team in WWE to feud with a top stable.

Legado del Fantasma is led by Santos Escobar, alongside Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Escobar has seemingly developed an interest in Rey Fenix, which is leading to a bout between the freshly debuted star and Berto tonight on the blue brand.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Rey Fenix is clearly outnumbered currently, but this could lead to a major reunion after WWE WrestleMania 41. Penta could show up on the SmackDown after The Show Of Shows to save his brother from a three-on-one situation.

From there on, the reunited Lucha Brothers could take on Los Garza in tag team action. This would allow fans to see the brothers back together after showing off their singles abilities by themselves, albeit briefly. It could also lead to some incredible in-ring tag team matches.

The Lucha Brothers could team up with Andrade on WWE SmackDown

If The Lucha Brothers do team up to take on two-thirds of Legado del Fantasma on WWE SmackDown, the pair is still outnumbered. Given how good Angel and Berto are, the x-factor of Santos Escobar could be too much for Penta and Rey Fenix to handle.

Thankfully, Fenix and Penta might have backup by way of Andrade. The former United States Champion knows both men well, so uniting wouldn't be unrealistic. However, there is a bigger reason why they may align temporarily.

Andrade had a recent run-in with Legado del Fantasma. He stood up for Angel and Berto, who were being dressed down by Escobar. This led to a tense confrontation between El Idolo and Santos Escobar.

Supposing that there is lingering resentment there, the two could very well collide in the future. If Fenix and Penta are dealing with Angel and Berto, it could lead to the two stories merging into one.

From there, Nick Aldis or Triple H could book a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Rey Fenix, Penta, and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel could be show-stealing if given the time and spotlight to deliver.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
