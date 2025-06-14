Triple H to postpone 9-time WWE champion’s move to The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown? Potential explored

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE after two years to an absolutely thunderous pop during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, she has been involved in a slow-burn conflict with long-time rival Charlotte Flair. However, the Triple H-led creative team has kept her firmly outside the eerie orbit of The Wyatt Sicks.

The absence of any references tying them together, even vague or cryptic ones, has raised eyebrows among fans, given Alexa's history with Bray Wyatt. Bliss, who is a three-time WWE RAW Women's Champion, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a one-time 24/7 Champion, and a three-time tag team champion, had a significant run with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in 2020-21 as one of his closest on-screen allies.

The Goddess underwent a complete character transformation under Wyatt’s influence, aligning with “The Fiend” and embracing a dark, supernatural persona. Though that storyline eventually cooled off with Wyatt's shocking release, the creative connection left a lasting imprint on her character. Off-screen, it’s no secret that Bliss shared a strong bond with Wyatt.

Following Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE in late 2022, subtle callbacks to his eerie influence began reappearing in Alexa Bliss’ character. She started experiencing mysterious interruptions during her backstage segments and matches. Brief flashes of unsettling imagery are tied to Wyatt and the then-newly introduced Uncle Howdy figure. When The Wyatt Sicks faction was rumored at this time, Bliss was among the foremost stars who seemed likely to join Bray Wyatt.

All of this history is unlikely to go to waste. Therefore, it is likely that separation is by design: to preserve the eventual impact of her involvement with The Wyatt Sicks, if and when it does come. Bliss’ current solo trajectory may be a short-term diversion rather than a creative reroute. With Triple H overseeing long-term storytelling and thematic cohesion across the product, it’s not hard to imagine WWE holding off on inserting Alexa Bliss into The Wyatt Sicks until the timing feels truly poetic.

After all, Uncle Howdy and Co. have only just begun to establish their presence on WWE television, and a character like Bliss, whose own transformation was pivotal to Bray Wyatt’s modern WWE legacy, could add gravitas to the faction’s evolution when the time is right. That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Alexa Bliss also has a storied history with Nikki Cross in WWE

Adding to the intrigue is her history with Nikki Cross, now appearing as the terrifying “Sister Abigail” as part of The Wyatt Sicks. Bliss and Cross were once an inseparable tag team as quirky best friends. The dynamic was so lovable that The Goddess, who was once one of the most hated women on the roster, organically turned into a massive fan favorite.

After Wyatt's influence got to Alexa Bliss, though, the two women became bitter antagonists. It would make for fascinating television if those paths crossed again, this time in an entirely darker setting.

Alexa Bliss remains one of the most thematically appropriate candidates to join the faction and truly be the sixth and final piece of the puzzle that is The Wyatt Sicks. It could be the kind of layered, emotional payoff that long-term storytelling thrives on. After all, in WWE, returns and reunions are rarely off the table.

So now, with the Wyatt Sicks storyline clearly positioned as a dark tribute to Bray Wyatt, many believe it’s not a matter of if Bliss will be brought into the fold, but when. For now, the Triple H-led creative team seems to have made a conscious choice to keep Bliss away from the group. That might be a move rooted in narrative pacing, not creative rejection. Her character's return has leaned more into a standalone arc, with elements of The Goddess back prominently in her persona.

