"This kid can get it all together" - Triple H showers WWE Superstar with praise

After a long and illustrious in-ring career in WWE, Triple H now runs NXT and has a big role backstage. He has a loud voice backstage and has been a huge help for up-and-coming WWE Superstars. One of those names is Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy was recently called up to the WWE main roster and soon got booked in a tag team match alongside Bad Bunny at WrestleMania.

In an interview on ESPN's Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Triple H had some positive things to say about the former NXT North American Champion:

"I looked at Damian Priest, I've seen him for years, and I thought 'man this kid is- he's talented. Everything I know and have heard about him, are positives on all levels. Then he came in to work with us, I remember, at a little bit of an older age right, but I was like 'Man, this kid can get it all together.' Triple H said "But when I met him and started working with him, I'm like 'Man, He's just like a sponge', he's just never had anyone help him get to where he needed to be. Once that light bulb started going off for him, I was like 'This is a game changer for him', He's a little bit older but he's in good shape. He's finally getting the opportunity to put all those pieces together because he wasn't afraid of the change and that challenge."

Damian Priest was under Triple H's wing during his time in NXT. Priest received a strong push before getting called up to the WWE Main Roster. He even won the prestigious North American Championship.

Damian Priest is currently involved in a feud with The Miz on WWE RAW

Damian Priest during his match with the Miz on RAW

After being given an unofficial send off from NXT via a loss at the hands of Karrion Kross, Priest showed up at the Royal Rumble.

His feud with The Miz started when he helped chart-topping artist Bad Bunny perform a cross body on Miz and Morrison.

The rivalry escalated further until Bad Bunny was booked in a tag team match alongside The Archer of Infamy against The Miz and John Morrison. The match took place on Night 1 of WrestleMania and it stole the show.

Even though Bad Bunny has departed from WWE for the time being, his partner is still feuding with The Miz on Monday Nights. Only time will tell if Priest gets his big push on the roster soon enough.