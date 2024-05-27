Triple H to pull off shocking swerve on RAW involving Judgment Day and current WWE champion? Possibility Explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be marked as the fallout episode of the red brand after a thrilling King & Queen of the Ring 2024. As of now, the Stamford-based promotion hasn't announced any major matches for the show. However, one potential match that might take place could see Liv Morgan defend her newly won Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

The possibility of this match stems from Lynch's declaration after losing the title. The Man stated that she would talk to Adam Pearce to invoke her rematch clause. If this rematch takes place on tonight's RAW, Triple H might orchestrate numerous shocking swerves, potentially involving The Judgment Day faction. A possible scenario could see the entire heel faction interfering in this match, attempting to achieve what Dominik Mysterio failed to do in Saudi Arabia.

Here, Damian Priest and Finn Balor could try to cost Morgan the championship to appease Rhea Ripley. However, another twist might occur. Despite all the distractions, Liv Morgan could still manage to retain her title and defeat Becky Lynch. This can happen if Dominik unintentionally helps Morgan retain her title.

This would further develop tension between Dominik and The Eradicator whenever she makes her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what unfolds in tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW and whether the Irish star will get her rematch.

Why WWE must book a Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio face-off on RAW?

The chemistry between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio has been intriguing, especially after Morgan won the Women's World Title. However, WWE should consider booking a face-off between the Women's Champion and Dirty Dominik on tonight's episode of the red brand.

One primary reason for this is to drop more hints about Morgan potentially aligning with The Judgment Day, which could eventually lead to her replacing Rhea Ripley in the faction. Such a development would add a new layer to the storyline and create significant buzz among fans.

A face-off between Morgan and Dominik would also serve as a major attraction for the red brand, as fans are genuinely excited about their evolving storyline.

What are your thoughts on the chemistry between Liv and Dirty Dom? Sound off using the discuss button.

