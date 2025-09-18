Triple H to punish this WWE tag team for one superstar's latest comments? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They formed an alliance a few months ago as a tag team, known as 'Allies of Convenience,' and defeated The Judgment Day to capture the titles at SummerSlam this year.On the following RAW, Charlotte and Bliss retained the gold in a rematch against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. This week, they returned to NXT and successfully defended the title for the second time, but against Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame.However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions cut a promo before the match, during which Charlotte Flair revealed that the women have always run NXT, regardless of who was or who is in charge.Following this, Triple H's and Shawn Michaels' reactions to the 39-year-old's comment have seemingly raised concerns among many. It appeared that The Queen's claim about the female superstars being responsible for the success of the company's developmental brand didn't sit well with The Game.Since it seems like Flair indirectly took shots at Triple H's booking decisions on the main roster, he might decide to punish the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the superstar's statement. In a shocking twist on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The Game might schedule a championship match for them this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza, where he could strip them of the title.However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.Charlotte Flair discusses WWE retirement; reveals future plansCharlotte Flair is one of the top female superstars in pro wrestling. Despite starting her wrestling career late, she has achieved immense success, holding the record as a 14-time Women's World Champion, two-time Triple Crown Champion, and two-time Grand Slam Champion.Speaking on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad &quot;Ochocinco&quot; Johnson last Friday, Charlotte discussed her love for wrestling and her desire to become a mom someday. She also expressed admiration for Trish Stratus' impressive comeback at age 50 and mentioned that her own wrestling career might continue until she chooses to step away for her family.That said, it will be interesting to see the superstar achieve this feat in the future.