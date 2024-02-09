Triple H to push 10-time WWE champion out of retirement to battle The Rock? Exploring massive return

Triple H has been put in a tough position in WWE at present since The Rock is on the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors, which means that the latter is technically his boss.

The Rock and Triple H are definitely in a disagreement after last night's WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event since The Game believes The Rock was out of order when he slapped Cody Rhodes for insulting his family.

Triple H has a heart condition and had a defibrillator fitted a few years ago, which signaled the end of his in-ring career. The former WWE Champion retired from wrestling and noted that it would be impossible for him to work a match, so there could be a different plan in place here.

Triple H could be forced to look upon his list of best friends, and one man who is still in great physical condition and could come back to defend him is Batista. The Animal retired from the wrestling business after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

It could finally be time for Batista to dust off his wrestling boots and make his return to fight on behalf of Triple H. By doing so, the former World Heavyweight Champion could prove that he still has some power in the business, despite The Rock's current role.

Batista and Triple H were close friends for much of their careers and were both part of the Evolution together. Despite their recent issues, Batista should be the man that Triple H calls to put up a fight against The Rock since they both have similar stories.

Will Triple H need backup on WWE SmackDown this week?

The Rock is quite angry, and that was made clear when he unleashed a foul-mouthed rant on Triple H following last night's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. It will be interesting to see what happens on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown and if The Bloodline tries to take over the Stamford-based company or at least force Triple H to punish Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is a firm fan favorite at present and since The Rock is now a heel, The Brahma Bull could make it his mission to stop The American Nightmare from making it to WrestleMania 40 so that he can have the match that was planned against Roman Reigns.

Do you think Triple H needs backup in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

