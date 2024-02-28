Triple H to push 33-year-old WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 40? Analyzing potential reason

Many fans believe that Triple H is shaping WrestleMania 40 as one of the biggest shows in the past few years. The company has already announced a mega main event where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, with the American Nightmare wanting to finish his story.

However, the recent development has led to the potential assumption that the Chief Content Officer might plan to push the 33-year-old star Ludwig Kaiser after WrestleMania 40. This belief stems from the recent changes in Gunther's plans for Mania 40, as Brock Lesnar was initially slated to clash with The Ring General at the Shows of Shows.

However, the plans were scrapped after the recent allegations against the Beast Incarnate surfaced. So it's probable as the showdown between Gunther and Lesnar is not taking place at WrestleMania, the company might decide to have the Imperium Leader retain his title on the show.

Expand Tweet

Afterward, the historic title reign of the Ring General might come to its conclusion at Bash in Berlin, where Ludwig Kaiser will be the star who will do this unthinkable. The reason behind Kaiser being the choice of Triple H is due to him being the native star for Germany's Bash in the Berlin Premium Live Event.

For those who might not know, Bash in Berlin is set to emanate live on August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

Triple H extends his appreciation for the success of Elimination Chamber 2024

The Elimination Chamber 2024 has proved to be a great success for the Stamford-based promotion, especially in monetary terms.

As per the stats revealed by Triple H himself during his special presence at Elimination Chamber, the show witnessed a sold-out crowd of almost 52,090.

Recently, The Game has shared his reaction to the success of this PLE by thanking the WWE Universe in Perth, Australia.

"Huge thank you to everyone who made the past week possible. From an incredible venue in @OptusStadium , to a warm welcome from @WestAustralia , to the 52,090 members of the @WWEUniverse who brought it all to life… #WWEChamber: Perth was unforgettable," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Since Triple H has taken creative control of the Stamford-based promotion, the company has experienced massive growth in its international Premium Live Events event. Elimination Chamber 2024 is just another example.