Triple H to put retired WWE star in the Royal Rumble 3225 days after his last match? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble 2025 is on the horizon, and Triple H is pulling out all the stops to make it a star-studded extravaganza. This is the time of the year when legends rise and icons return, making it a truly unforgettable night. This year promises to be the same as The Game may plan to bring back a retired WWE star who walked away from the wrestling ring in 2016.

After being away from the squared circle for 3225 days, Wade Barrett could be poised to make his in-ring return at the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The veteran commentator has been teasing his comeback to in-ring competition for quite some time now. He has been making notable mentions of stepping into the squared circle for one more match in various interviews and podcasts.

Should WWE consider that, Royal Rumble seems to be the perfect place to sow the seeds of his potential match. Besides, the Triple H-led creative team is known for delivering stunning surprises at the spectacle. Last year, Pat McAfee was one of the participants in the Men's Royal Rumble. Therefore, WWE might surprise the fans by putting Wade Barrett in the contest this year as a surprise entrant.

The former Intercontinental Champion could deliver a jaw-dropping performance only to be eliminated by Drew McIntyre. This could sow the seeds of a dream match between the two Brits, which has been rumored for quite some time. Therefore, the possibility of Barrett stepping into the ring this Saturday at Indianapolis after nine years is very high.

His last WWE match came on April 4, 2016, on Monday Night RAW. Will Triple H bring back the British Bullhammer as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match? Only time will tell.

Triple H to fulfill Wade Barrett's wish at WrestleMania 41?

Wade Barrett is currently serving as a color commentator on SmackDown alongside Joe Tessitore. However, the 44-year-old has been clamoring to make a return to in-ring action for a long time now. He expressed his desire to have a match with Drew McIntyre, which he believed would be an ideal comeback.

There is a good possibility that the company's creative head, Triple H, could fulfill the former Intercontinental Champion's desires. On episode 9 of WrestleVotes Radio, Joey Votes and TC revealed that WWE is indeed considering bringing Barrett back for one match against McIntyre.

Both superstars were involved in a heated segment on an episode of RAW back in September last year. Therefore, WWE is seemingly interested in making this dream match come to fruition. WrestleMania 41 could be the place where Wade Barrett and Drew McIntyre might collide in a blockbuster match.

A match of this magnitude could add grandeur to The Show of Shows. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what Triple H and the creative team have in store for the veteran commentator.

