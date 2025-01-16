Triple H to quietly end major WWE alliance involving 21-time champion on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE CCO Triple H may have decided to end a major alliance on Monday Night RAW. It's between the 21-time champion The Miz and The Final Testament faction. On this week's episode of RAW, it was revealed that The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

The announcement wasn't made officially. Karrion Kross of The Final Testament, who had locked horns with The Wyatt Sicks over the past few weeks, revealed at WWE backstage that general manager Adam Pearce told him that the Wyatt Sicks had been moved to the blue brand.

Kross informed the Miz about this backstage. The speculations of the end of the unholy alliance between Final Testament and The Miz arose as the former WWE Champion was left to fend for himself against Sami Zayn later in the night. Zayn defeated him fair and square while none of the Final Testament members came out to assist him.

The A-Lister had come in contact with Karrion Kross' group while he was the World Tag Team Champion on RAW along with R-Truth. It was basically on Kross' instructions that The Miz had turned on R-Truth after losing the tag team titles.

However, when The Awesome One attacked R-Truth and New Day on the October 21 episode of RAW last year, The Wyatt Sicks came to their rescue. Later, The Miz was kidnapped by the Wyatt Sicks but was released on the condition that he would part ways with Kross and the company.

However, he turned on Wyatts on RAW and again aligned with The Final Testament. With Wyatt Sicks moving to the blue brand, The Miz may also leave Kross's faction and pursue his singles run once again.

The Wyatt Sicks' WWE storyline with Final Testament is most probably scrapped

Even though The Wyatt Sicks and Final Testament came against each other on RAW several times, they were expected to engage in a big match on a WWE PLE.

However, with the Wyatt Sicks being moved to SmackDown under the transfer window, the two groups' storyline is probably over. Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) may look for a new target on the blue brand, while Karrion Kross and his men might be moved to another storyline.

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (currently known as Malakai Black) is also rumored to be joining Wyatt Sicks. It remains to be seen when the current AEW superstar will return to the Stamford-based promotion and join the mystic group.

