Triple H reacts to Renee Young's WWE departure 

WWE COO and NXT founder Triple H has taken to social media to pay tribute to Renee Young, after Young announced that she would be departing the WWE after eight years with the promotion.

Renee Young worked with Triple H during her time as an interviewer, broadcaster and pre-show host with the Black and Gold brand. Triple H was quick to praise the talents of Renee Young and how much she would be missed in a post on his official Twitter account:

"I will never be able to say enough good things about how great working with Renee has been. She is an amazing talent and will succeed in whatever is “next” for her. We will certainly miss you but...as you know, it’s never a goodbye, it’s see you down the road. #ThankYouRenee"

We will certainly miss you but...as you know, it’s never a goodbye, it’s see you down the road. #ThankYouRenee https://t.co/AorfbRvZ8q — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020

Renee Young leaves WWE

It was reported last week that Renee Young was set to leave WWE after handing her notice in to the promotion several weeks ago.

The news of Renee Young's departure was confirmed by Young last night during the WWE SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff Show. At the end of the Kick Off show broadcast, Renee Young thanked the WWE Universe and her colleagues for eight years with the WWE.

The SummerSlam kick off show also marked the first time that Renee Young had appeared on WWE television since she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. Prior to this, Renee Young had been seen doing WWE watch-alongs for the WWE on FOX social media pages.

After SummerSlam had gone off the air, Renee Young posted an emotional message on her official Instagram page, thanking the WWE Universe and WWE for their support during her career.

"This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling WrestleMania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything"

What is your favorite memory of Renee Young in WWE?