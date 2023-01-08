Triple H once refused to let Vince McMahon move a top star to WWE's main roster

For many years, Triple H oversaw the progress of WWE's future talent in the NXT developmental system. He used to give feedback to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who ultimately had the final say on NXT stars' main roster call-ups.

In 2015, the NXT women's division drastically changed when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks departed for RAW and SmackDown. Triple H filled that void by introducing several other female stars, most notably Asuka.

The Game spoke to USA Today in August 2017 about The Empress of Tomorrow's dominance as NXT Women's Champion. He also disclosed some interesting details about a conversation he had with McMahon about the popular wrestler:

"I would never want to limit someone's growth or their opportunities, but when Vince brought it up to me, I said the one person who we can't afford to lose is Asuka," Triple H stated. "You could take everybody else you want to take – and trust me, he did – but I need her as an anchor. If I lose her and everybody else, I'm doomed."

Asuka did not suffer any defeats via pinfall during her NXT stint between October 2015 and August 2017. She also made history by holding the NXT Women's Championship for a record-setting 522 days.

Triple H made a big prediction about Asuka

At the time of Triple H's comments, Asuka was days away from retaining the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. The match turned out to be her last for the brand before she joined RAW.

WWE's Chief Content Officer knew before Asuka's main roster call-up that she would change women's wrestling:

"When we signed her, it made everybody already inside look at who we were bringing in and they were seeing what I was seeing – this girl is going to change the game," Triple H said. "That's why I wanted to bring her in. I could see what she had and how I took her into morphing and really helping make this change to the product. I think she's done that. She's changed the main roster too and how the girls work and that intensity level."

Asuka's main roster accomplishments include winning the 2018 Royal Rumble and 2020 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She is also a two-time RAW Women's Champion, one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and three-time Women's Tag Team Champion (w/Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Kairi Sane).

