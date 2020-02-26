Triple H refused to ride in a car ever again with WWE Superstar

Triple H formed Evolution in 2003

Triple H revealed in the third episode of WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression that he told Ric Flair to never allow Mark Jindrak to ride in a car with them ever again.

The episode told the story of the Evolution faction, consisting of Triple H, Flair, Randy Orton and Batista, and how Jindrak – a WWE Superstar from 2001 to 2005 – almost joined the group in 2003 after Batista suffered a long-term injury.

Recalling how he felt about Evolution's possible new member, “The Game” said he shared a car with Flair, Orton and Jindrak in an attempt to gauge whether the four men could work well together on television.

“I think we were in a car together for two hours. It was like being in a car – and no offence – but it was like being in a car with a third-grader. I’m not kidding.”

Triple H went on to explain that Orton and Jindrak had a wheel in the back of the car which made animal noises if they spun it around. Every time the wheel landed on an animal, it made a different noise.

“I told Ric, ‘Never put the two of those [together] in a car with us again. I mean ever, and I don’t ever want to be in a car with Jindrak again.’”

He added that Orton behaved well when he was alone with Triple H and Flair, but the “goofy” antics of Orton and Jindrak together was too much for the 14-time World Champion to deal with.

In the end, Jindrak did not join Evolution, despite shooting promotional material with the other members of the faction, and WWE waited for Batista to return from his injury instead.