Triple H to replace Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 for seemingly going off-script? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair could be replaced at WrestleMania 41 after her latest segment on SmackDown. She and Stratton engaged in a promo battle this past Friday, taking personal shots at each other.

According to reports, both stars going below with their insults wasn't part of the script. Some fans believe Charlotte Flair tried to bury the Women's Champion two weeks ago during their split-screen interview, prompting Stratton to fire back last Friday. If this is true, Triple H could replace The Queen in the title match at 'Mania to punish her.

This is not the first time Flair has been accused by fans of burying her co-workers. In the past, she has reportedly gone off-script in segments or matches involving prominent stars like Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Therefore, The Game could replace The Queen with Lynch in the Women's Title bout at WrestleMania 41.

The potential transition could be simple, as The Man has a lot of history with Tiffany Stratton. Lynch is a big name in pro wrestling, and adding her to the mix might not negatively affect the hype surrounding the contest. Post-WrestleMania 41, Flair could use this angle to start a huge feud against the Irishwoman.

Charlotte Flair opens up about her divorce from Andrade

Last year, Charlotte Flair and Andrade decided to part ways and got divorced. They began dating in 2019 and got married in May 2022.

Recently, in an interview with Sherri, Flair said she didn't want anyone to know about the divorce, as she felt embarrassed. Amid her hiatus, she was struggling with her professional and personal lives, leading her to overthink.

"When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing that I kept thinking was like, I just didn't want anyone to know. Like, 'Oh my gosh, I have failed again.' And then my knee and then I think, you know, as women—I think men, too—but it's like, everyone's probably thinking, 'Well, she's going to come back a year older. She's going to come back less than. She's coming back off this knee injury.'"

The Queen added:

"Unfortunately, the WWE audience hasn't gotten to see the comeback of Charlotte Flair. This wasn't a Charlotte Flair redemption story. But for me, it's a redemption story for me, because everything that I have feared or been scared of or embarrassed of publicly. Because everyone has an opinion, even if they don't know the facts."

Despite parting ways with Flair, Andrade recently took to social media to claim she was an incredible woman.

