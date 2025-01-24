Triple H to replace Nick Aldis with WWE Hall of Famer as new General Manager of SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Under Triple H’s regime, Nick Aldis has been acting as the SmackDown General Manager. Since his arrival, the National Treasure has impressed the WWE Universe with his bold decisions as an authority figure. Recently, Aldis has been heavily involved in the storyline between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, which has made the Undisputed WWE Championship feud more compelling.

Amid this, speculation has arisen that Triple H might replace Nick Aldis with WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam as the new SmackDown GM. In 2023, RVD expressed interest in taking on an authority role in WWE during his podcast. However, the legendary star mentioned one condition: he wasn’t always comfortable wearing a suit and would prefer not to do so.

The rationale behind Triple H potentially replacing Nick Aldis could be tied to Aldis’s possible in-ring return. For those unfamiliar, the National Treasure is a multi-time champion in NWA, TNA, and other promotions. On several occasions, Aldis himself has hinted at a return to the squared circle. So, if Triple H has plans to execute this idea, he might consider bringing in a new SmackDown GM to replace Aldis, and RVD could be a fitting choice.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

WWE could incorporate a storyline where the Chief Content Officer grows dissatisfied with Aldis’s performance as GM. This could be particularly valid if he fails to manage Kevin Owens’ actions on the blue brand effectively. If Nick struggles to maintain order leading up to WrestleMania 41, the CCO might strip him of his position and appoint RVD as the new GM. However, the real reason behind such a decision could be to pave the way for Aldis’s in-ring return while introducing RVD as the newest authority figure on Friday Nights.

Although this scenario is purely speculative, RVD’s interest in an authority role makes him an excellent choice if Nick Aldis returns to the ring.

What conversation did Triple H & Nick Aldis have before he became the new GM of SmackDown?

During a conversation last year on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Aldis shared details about his discussions with Triple H prior to joining WWE. The National Treasure revealed how he approached making the authority figure character his own.

He further disclosed that, during his early conversations with the King of Kings, emphasized his vision for this character to stand apart. Aldis explained that the Chief Content Officer wanted the role to feel fresh and distinct, steering away from the typical authority figures seen in WWE’s past.

Expand Tweet

This is why Aldis chose to craft a unique portrayal of an authority figure on television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback