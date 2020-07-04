Triple H reportedly involved in Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules [Spoiler]

Spoiler Alert: The Backstage plan for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman feud is also revealed.

WWE want to take their time with this particular match at the upcoming PPV.

Now, who would have thought?

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is set to face Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp fight. Although the WWE Universal Championship won't be on the line, there are still quite a few surprises planned for the particular match. The latest reports that suggest that WWE have invested a lot in this special match scheduled to be taped soon. The backstage reports suggest that Triple H will also be involved in some capacity.

As per the reports by WrestlingINC, the cinematic match planned between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show involved WWE stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards.

Edwards, who was involved with the stunts in WCW back in the 1990s, will be in charge of ensuring safety during some of the big stunts during the match. He was also the one who guided Braun Strowman during the ring collapse segment with Big Show back in 2020. WWE have quite a few interesting spots planned for this match and want to ensure the safety of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt throughout the shoot.

What is planned for Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show? [Spoiler Warning]

The report further suggests that WWE are planning for Bray Wyatt to show 'Three Faces of Wyatt' in his feud against Braun Strowman with the two Superstars meeting for three in-ring encounters.

The first was the Firefly Funhouse Wyatt who lost against Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank PPV. The second is the Eater of World's Wyatt who is expected to win against Braun Strowman in their match at the upcoming PPV.

One more time BROTHER!!!! Let’s go home!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 27, 2020

With both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman picking one victory each, the two Superstars will meet for the third time at SummerSlam 2020. That will be a title match, and it is expected that Braun Strowman will drop his Universal Championship at the biggest party of the Summer.

Backstage rumors suggest that Bray Wyatt has been heavily involved in creating this match. The Swamp fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt is expected to deliver in all aspects of a cinematic match at the upcoming PPV. Jeremy Borash will also be heavily involved in the creation on Swamp Fight and he is expected to help Wyatt in executing his vision.

As for Triple H, he will most likely be involved in the planning of this entire encounter. The feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman has a huge potential and WWE are taking their time with each chapter.