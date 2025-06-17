Triple H to retire a major championship after what happened on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Triple H-led creative regime has been putting on spectacular television every week. As WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on June 28, an unfortunate incident on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW could force Triple H to retire a major championship.

Liv Morgan went one-on-one with Kairi Sane on this week's RAW. Fans were expecting an exciting back-and-forth contest between the two stars, but unfortunately, the bout had to be stopped by the match official soon after it started as Morgan landed awkwardly on her shoulder.

Kairi Sane was awarded the victory as The Miracle Kid was unable to continue. It was later revealed on the show by Michael Cole that Morgan had suffered a dislocated shoulder. Reports suggest this injury may put The Miracle Kid on the shelf for a while. If that's the case, this puts a question mark on the future of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan's untimely injury may have disrupted Triple H's creative plans for future storylines, and The Game could be forced to take drastic measures and retire the Women's Tag Team Championship for good. With Morgan potentially sidelined for a while, Triple H could take the focus away from the Women's Tag Team Title and eventually take it off television.

At WrestleMania 41, it looked like the Women's Tag Team Championship would finally be the center focus of a major storyline, as Becky Lynch made her return as Lyra Valkyria's partner to take on the reigning champions, Morgan and Rodriguez. However, it was only used to kickstart a rivalry between Lynch and Valkyria.

The Women's Tag Team Title was last defended on RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won back the championship from Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch. The Miracle Kid took some time off after that to film a movie, which put the title on hold. Even after returning, Morgan has been focused on The Judgment Day drama and the Women's World Championship.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has not been given priority by Triple H lately, which makes its future uncertain after Morgan's injury. That said, it is only speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see how the Stamford-based promotion handles this situation in the coming weeks.

Triple H may have to alter his plans for WWE Evolution II

On last week's RAW, Nikki Bella returned to promote the upcoming all-women's premium live event, Evolution. Bella was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who attacked her after a back-and-forth verbal smackdown.

It looked like WWE had sown the seeds of a program between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan for Evolution 2025. However, with The Miracle Kid getting injured on this week's RAW, Triple H may be forced to pivot.

Nikki Bella could instead challenge current Women's World Champion IYO SKY at Evolution II. The two stars had a brief interaction backstage on last week's RAW. It will be interesting to see how Morgan's untimely injury affects the storylines in the coming weeks.

