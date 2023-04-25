Triple H should retire popular championship following WWE Night of Champions 2023

Triple H spent years booking WWE's developmental brand before becoming the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative following the retirement and departure of Vince McMahon from the company last year. After months of waiting, Hunter shocked fans across the globe with his recent announcement.

The WWE Universe was guaranteed a better product under The Game's guidance and leadership, which he eventually delivered. However, fans have been utterly against the fact that Roman Reigns should hold two world titles for over a year and barely appear on either show.

Last night, Triple H brought back the World Heavyweight Championship with a modern-day twist on the new design. A new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions 2023, and the title will go to the brand in which Roman Reigns won't be drafted.

It would not be the best for the business if the company had three world championships under two brands. It would be best if Triple H retires the WWE Championship after WWE Night of Champions 2023 when the new World Heavyweight Champion is crowned.

Why should Triple H retire the WWE Championship following Night of Champions 2023?

The WWE Championships is one of the most prized titles in the world of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. The title's legacy spans over five decades with different versions of the belt.

Over the past few years, the old regime has paid most of its attention to the Universal Championship, which was introduced less than a decade ago. Meanwhile, the WWE Championship took a back seat, and the company seemed less focused on it.

The old regime also unified the titles in order to pay more attention to Roman Reigns, who had already held the Universal Championship for over two years without being pinned or submitted for a long time. The champion is also on a part-time schedule, which makes it difficult to appear every week on either show.

Unfortunately, the company cannot retire the Universal Championship since The Tribal Chief is set to reach 1000 days as champion. It would be in the company's best interest if they focus on both brands individually, with each having its own world champions, which should be the Universal and World title.

What are your thoughts on Triple H bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

