Triple H to return to WWE to discipline underperforming superstar? Exploring potential swerve

Triple H has been seen as the main figure behind the scenes in WWE, but on-screen, he has handed the power over to Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in recent weeks.

The former WWE Champion has retired from in-ring competition but, over the past few years, has been a creative force without being an on-screen face.

Nick Aldis has shown that he has what it takes to thrive in his current position, but it's quite clear that Adam Pearce isn't on the same level. Pearce was shunned by Randy Orton on SmackDown. The RAW GM is regularly called out by Chelsea Green and has been assaulted by Ronda Rousey in the past, proving that he has very little real power.

Drew McIntyre broke Pearce's rule on RAW this past week when he re-entered the arena to attack Jey Uso despite already being sent home. If Pearce doesn't step up, then it's likely that Triple H will be needed on RAW to maintain control.

Compared to SmackDown, RAW has been chaotic in recent weeks, and Pearce seems out of his depth.

Adam Pearce was promoted to his current WWE position by Triple H earlier this year

Adam Pearce had been running both RAW and SmackDown for several years before The Game decided to bring in Nick Aldis for the blue show. The CCO of WWE then promoted Pearce and made him the General Manager of the red brand.

Pearce was able to control both brands when there was no comparison, but now that Nick Aldis is attracting all the bigger stars and has shown how to use his power, Pearce's errors have been spotlighted. Could Pearce be demoted by Triple H in the coming months?

