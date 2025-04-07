Triple H to return on WWE RAW to strip Gunther of World Title for breaking massive rule? Exploring potential punishment

Gunther stepped up the story surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship match for WrestleMania last week on WWE RAW when he attacked Jimmy Uso.

Many fans believed that he would be punished for his assault on Uso, but it's unlikely that he will face any penalty for the attack itself. Triple H could be part of WWE RAW this week to deliver a different punishment to The Ring General.

The Game could punish the Austrian for not defending his championship on television for almost three months. Gunther last defended his title at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, which means it has been more than 70 days since he defended the gold.

While Gunther does have a title defence coming up next weekend, there is nothing stopping Triple H from stripping the World Heavyweight Championship from him and restructuring the match so that Jimmy can play a part as well, making The Ring General work for the title.

The WWE CCO could take the title away and set up a handicap match or triple threat bout with the World Heavyweight Championship still on the line.

Does Gunther deserve to be punished for his actions?

Triple H set the tone for championships to be defended once a month when he was leading RAW as The Authority. The former World Champion threatened to take the title away from Daniel Bryan when he was injured if he was unable to contractually defend it.

Rhea Ripley also relinquished her Women's Championship last year but was away from the ring for less than two months, and technically could have taken the title with her if there was a chance that it wouldn't need to be defended.

The Ring General holds the World Heavyweight Championship and should be setting an example for the roster, he should either be stripped of the title on RAW or forced to defend it just weeks before WrestleMania 41 as punishment.

However, it must be noted that the angle above is merely speculative and only time will tell what happens next on The Road to WrestleMania.

