Triple H to return to WWE to strip world champion of his title after unprovoked RAW attack? Exploring potential punishment 

Triple H has been active behind the scenes in WWE over the past few weeks watching as the stories unfold heading into WrestleMania. The Game hasn't interfered on-screen since he was forced to step in with Kevin Owens' attack on Cody Rhodes, but following RAW, it could be Triple H who is needed to help Jey Uso.

Gunther has been trying to make an example out of Jey Uso ever since he chose him as his WrestleMania opponent. It seems that he could have gone too far this week since he left Uso in need of medical attention.

Gunther hasn't defended his World Championship since January 25, at Saturday Night's Main Event, which means he has gone around six weeks without a title defense. This could put him in a position where Triple H could take that title away, or force him to defend it in Europe when the company kicks off their tour this week.

Gunther has a strong following in Europe and since he hasn't wrestled since March 3, against Otis on RAW, he could be forced into action and the crowd in Belgium for the next show could be treated to a WrestleMania preview.

Triple H might be the only one who can stop Gunther on WWE RAW

Gunther has attacked Uso several times now and it's interesting that when Roman Reigns tried to attack Seth Rollins on RAW last night, WWE officials were able to call him off, but they didn't offer Uso the same help.

Someone needs to step in to help Jey if there is any hope of him making it to WrestleMania. Since Adam Pearce seemingly has a blind spot for this story, it could be left to The Game to appear on next week's show and hand out a suitable punishment to Gunther.

