  Triple H to reunite iconic WWE faction after what happened backstage on Monday Night RAW? Potential explored

Triple H to reunite iconic WWE faction after what happened backstage on Monday Night RAW? Potential explored

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 22, 2025 11:04 GMT
WWE Downunder Media Opportunity - Source: Getty
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Image Source: Getty]

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, IYO SKY and the reunited Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, were seen together for the first time in months. The three women, alongside the now-released Dakota Kai, were a part of the last active iteration of Damage CTRL.

When Asuka advanced to the Queen of the Ring Tournament final last month, SKY congratulated her and was eager to face her former stablemate for the Women's World Championship. However, Asuka, at that moment, declared that the group was no more, confirming the disbandment of Damage CTRL. Since then, Asuka and Kairi Sane have, of course, reunited as The Kabuki Warriors, but what happened tonight on RAW may have reestablished an alliance, if not planted the seeds for a full-fledged reunion.

Since all three women are babyfaces, former stablemates, and have a lot in common with one another, a loose alliance among them makes sense anyway. They were seen being quite friendly during their backstage segment on last night's WWE RAW. Therefore, while the chances of a minor interaction giving birth to a proper reunion remain low, with Bayley also an active babyface on RAW, the pieces nonetheless all remain on the board.

With Sane never having been pushed as a top singles star on the main roster before due to her success alongside Asuka and her WWE exit thereafter, the potential for The Pirate Princess entering the Women's Intercontinental Championship picture remains an interesting prospect. Since Asuka has also never won the newly introduced midcard title, she could enter that picture, too.

Therefore, competing as Damage CTRL gives the Triple H-led creative team the freedom to present any woman according to how over they are with fans at that time, their dynamic with one another and with the rest of the roster, and the state of the RAW women's division as a whole. Sane, at any time, can form an interesting and exciting tag team with Asuka or IYO SKY.

Given how over The Genius of The Sky is, Damage CTRL doesn't have to bind her or restrict her as a top singles act. The trio can be dynamic in how they approach their individual and team goals. Of course, the possible reintroduction of Bayley in this equation also remains quite an interesting direction. Only time will tell what The Game has in store for fans.

What are the former Damage CTRL members doing at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

IYO SKY is set to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match involving Rhea Ripley and Naomi. As the incredible main event match of Evolution between Ripley and SKY hit its crescendo, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the show, making the main event a Triple Threat Match and eventually pinning SKY. A rematch is now set for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Meanwhile, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and even Bayley don't yet have matches scheduled for The Biggest Party of The Summer. Considering how The Role Model was robbed of her WrestleMania 41 spot, her apparent omission from SummerSlam is even more shocking and rather problematic, but the Triple H-led creative team may play it right into the story it is telling on RAW, much like her WrestleMania omission.

Edited by Yash Mittal
