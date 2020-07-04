Triple H reveals details of relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker in WWE

Triple H talked about the deepness of the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in WWE.

They have both been extremely important figures in each other's lives.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in WWE

Triple H is one of the top Superstars to have ever entered the WWE ring, as following his in-ring career, has become an integral part of WWE and the wrestling business with his role in WWE NXT. Besides working with NXT, Triple H also works alongside Vince McMahon and The Undertaker at times. In The Last Ride documentary, the depth of the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon was revealed. Now, talking about their relationship, Triple H revealed more details of The Undertaker and Vince McMahon's relationship on The Gorilla Position (WrestlingNewsCo).

Triple H on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's relationship with The Undertaker

Triple H said that when it came to their relationship in WWE, Vince McMahon and The Undertaker had worked together for a long time. To Vince McMahon, The Undertaker was the one person who was not going to walk away from the company if he received a bigger offer. The Undertaker was always straight-forward in his dealings in WWE with Vince McMahon, there was and has always been constant respect between the two most important figures on WWE.

“For one, it’s been a long time. It’s been 30 years or more together. I think in some way you hear Mark said Vince is a mentor, a father, a brother, a friend, all of those things. I think Vince feels the same way. When you’ve done that much together, when you have been in the trenches together, when you have done all those things, I think in some ways Mark looked at Vince as that father figure that he could always turn to and Vince looks at him as the constant that he can always rely on. The one guy, maybe that he knew, was never going to walk away. He wasn’t going to take a bigger offer. He wasn’t going to do something else. He was always there. I think there has always been a mutual respect between the two. Mark is pretty straight forward in his dealings and so is Vince. I think it has been a constant respect between the two of them. When you get to somebody like Vince, he is not a reflective guy. He tends to move on. Something great happens, he says, that was great, what’s next?. He doesn’t look back. It’s just not his personality. But when you get into somebody like Mark, and you begin to ask him about it, and he does have to reflect on it, it’s overwhelming.”