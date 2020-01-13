Triple H reveals how Undisputed Era's NXT UK TakeOver appearance was kept secret [Exclusive]

Undisputed Era shocked the system!

At WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, The Undisputed Era most definitely shocked the system when they invaded the British brand and laid waste to Imperium following a brutal main event that saw United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey tear each other to pieces.

The reaction NXT's seemingly unstoppable faction garnered would suggest almost no-one knew Cole, Strong, Fish and O'Reilly were in the building - but how was it kept secret?

Well, I asked Triple H immediately after the show.

So, I think it's difficult but, at the same point in time, I think that... It seems to me anyways that fans of NXT, both in the US and here, are respectful of what we're trying to do, and it seems like, if somebody tended to see them here, they'd be like, "Well, I'm not saying anything," do you see what I mean?

Because, in some ways, I think there is this moment where we've said, "NXT is your brand." We've built it that way. We mean that. If you're watching, if you're a fan, if you're here, you're with us. We're building it from the ground up, and I think that resonates with fans.

I don't want to ruin the surprise for anyone else watching. I understand it from a basic standpoint, if you see someone, you get excited, you want to tell other people, but I never understood that process if you do see that stuff.

One of the things that, even in the US, we do stuff a lot and I say it a lot, on RAW or SmackDown, it's bigger arenas and it's probably not coming from internally, it's coming from someone that's working security or something in the building, and they say something - but with NXT, in the US and NXT here, we don't have an issue with things getting out.

If people are around in the afternoon and see something at the hotel, we never see it, it never gets out, and I appreciate that. To me, I'm thankful to fans for that because they could see it, they could put it out there and ruin it for everybody. They don't. They protect the brand like we protect the brand and, to me, that's something cool.

Thank you to Triple H for taking the time to chat with us.

