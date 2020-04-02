Triple H reveals if WWE thought of canceling WrestleMania 36 amidst coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has led to several major sporting events being canceled or delayed.

Triple H was asked how close WrestleMania was to being canceled, and his response is sure to delight the fans.

The McMahon family

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H recently joined Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA to hype the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event. The WWE veteran discussed a string of topics with Helwani and opened up on WWE presenting WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center for the first time in history.

Right off the bat, Helwani asked Triple H how close was WWE to not doing WrestleMania this year. Triple H didn't give a direct answer, but his comments hinted that WWE was hell-bent on providing the fans with something to entertain them amidst the outbreak, hence the decision was made to air WrestleMania from the Performance Center. WWE has taken several precautions while doing so and WrestleMania won't have a live audience this year.

You know it's really hard to answer that. I think, like everybody, we were sort of, kind of, going through the minute-by-minute of what was happening. It's amazing how quickly all of this happened. There was... on Wednesday the 11th, we were doing an event out of the Performance Center in Orlando, that actually had fans and everything. I had mentioned to Vince the day before, maybe we should leave some of this stuff up, just in case... it seems like things are going in a weird direction very quickly. Within a 24-hour period after that, everything was shutting down.

Triple H went on to explain that the content that WWE puts out helps them to keep churning out shows when other sporting events can't. This is exactly what WWE managed to do with WrestleMania 36. The Game also said that the WWE Universe has been there for the company for years and it's about time the company does something for them in these trying times.

Triple H on whether WWE was close to canceling WrestleMania:

It's clear as day from Triple H's comments that WWE was determined to go ahead with WrestleMania this year, even if they had to make some sacrifices in the process. WWE felt obligated to give the fans something to take their mind off the current crisis, and the promotion is doing exactly that on April 4 and 5 - WrestleMania 36 will surely provide a much-needed escape for the WWE Universe from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feel completely different compared to WrestleMania shows from the past that were held inside large stadiums packed with thousands of fans, and it would be interesting to see how everything turns out when all is said and done.