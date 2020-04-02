Triple H reveals where he would be today if he had never met Stephanie McMahon

Triple H met Stephanie in the late 90s and their love only blossomed as time passed.

The couple got married in October 2003, in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Triple H and Stephanie

Triple H is widely regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business. He has been a WWE mainstay since the mid-90s and is currently holding the position of WWE EVP.

The Game recently had a chat with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani and touched upon a bunch of topics in regards to his career. Triple H also opened up on his relationship with Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Helwani asked Triple H what would his life be like today if he hadn't met Stephanie back in the late 90s.

Triple H made it clear that even before he met Stephanie in WWE, he had a strong fascination with the behind-the-scenes of the industry. This fascination was what led to him working with Vince in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Triple H mentioned how he had already started working backstage on SmackDown and initially at the beginning of the Attitude Era.

Triple H also mentioned that a bunch of writers had left WWE at that point and Vince was working solo, which resulted in him bringing Triple H in to help him backstage. Soon after, Triple H started sitting in backstage meetings and his involvement as a backstage authority figure became more and more prominent.

Triple H stated that he had developed a creative relationship with Vince McMahon before his relationship with Stephanie blossomed, and added that he would be doing the same thing business-wise today, even if he hadn't met Stephanie.

I was always fascinated with that side of the business even when I was initially training with Kowalski. How he set the shows up and why, was always very fascinating to me. I like to think that I would be doing the exact same thing from a behind the scenes standpoint. My relationship with Steph is the best thing that has ever happened to me from the standpoint of my wife, and my kids, and everything else, but from a business standpoint, I like to think that I would be doing the same thing, because of the relationship I had with Vince and the creative relationship we had, long before any of that.

Triple H talks his relationship with Stephanie and Vince:

Triple H remained an active Superstar for a long time before slowly transitioning into a backstage role around a decade ago. The Game currently works full time as WWE EVP and hasn't wrestled for a while. WrestleMania 36 would be the first time in 13 years that Triple H misses The Show of Shows. Fans of Triple H expect him and Stephanie to lead WWE into the future when Vince McMahon steps down somewhere down the line.