Triple H reveals which five WWE Superstars he would still like to face

Triple H's last televised match ended in defeat against Randy Orton

A 14-time World Champion, Triple H has established himself as one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history.

Now aged 50, “The King of Kings” is best known these days for his work behind the scenes in NXT, but he has still competed in at least four matches, including live events, in each of the last four years.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the NXT boss mentioned Johnny Gargano when he was asked about current Superstars who he would like to face, while he also name-checked Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream, Finn Balor and Keith Lee as dream opponents.

“If I were to look at it now, clearly for me from the white meat Shawn Michaels-selling babyface side, Gargano. Ciampa is different – he’s more like my character was and a different style. Velveteen Dream, just the visuals and the image that you could present with him is totally different.

“It’s hard to put a singular one. Finn Balor would be another one for me, for sure, and I know I’m just stating the same stuff he [Shawn Michaels] did. Then again, you look at somebody like Keith Lee and the stuff that he can do – a big guy like that – and I go like, ‘Man!’ It would be hard not to have something super enjoyable with him.”

Other than the high-profile NXT Superstars that he mentioned, Triple H also said that he is likely to regard up-and-comers like Cameron Grimes and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott as people who he would like to work with in a couple of years.

