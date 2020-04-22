Triple H reveals who would run WWE if Vince McMahon is removed

Triple H and Vince McMahon

Triple H has heaped praise on Stephanie McMahon and said that she is WWE after Vince McMahon. The Game was talking on WWE The Bump earlier today and spoke about how much she has been doing for the company behind the scenes and how she knows things inside out.

Hunter was on the show via a video call from his house, just like the other hosts, and was talking about a lot of things. He was talking about the involvement of Stephanie in the company when he said that she is the heart and soul of it once Vince McMahon is taken out of the equation.

Steph just gets this business. She's one of the smartest people I know, She's very instinctive and very much like Vince in that standpoint, She just feels it. One of the things I love about her is she has this huge heart as well. You see that with Conor's Cure and initiatives within the company as Cheif Brand Officer.

Her, the heart side of what she does, of how she not only sees the business and the creative of the business, then the business side of the business. The give back piece of it as well. and what the company stands for. She for me is, when this is all said and done, if you take Vince out of the equation, Steph is the WWE, in every level. She is the family of it. She is the heart of it. She is the soul of it.

Triple H also spoke about how Stephanie McMahon is making sure that the WWE Universe and others know about how much WWE is doing with charity and other causes. The Game, however, mentioned that it is not something she started but just made it a mission to shed light on it.