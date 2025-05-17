Triple H to revive a popular faction on WWE RAW by bringing 2 former champions? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been going the extra mile to make sure the WWE product remains fresh and new. The Game might be planning to take some significant actions on RAW to reignite fans' interest, and it could all start by reviving Damage CTRL. The faction has been inactive ever since Asuka and Kairi Sane were sidelined due to injury, and Dakota Kai was also released recently.

But speculation suggests that WWE might bring The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess back to rejoin IYO SKY. The possibility arose due to a recent picture posted by Asuka on Instagram, where she reunited with her Damage CTRL stablemates, spending quality time. Since then, rumors have been doing the rounds that the faction could see its resurgence on RAW soon.

IYO SKY has been all alone on RAW for the last few months. As a result, Triple H could revive the group, and there are high chances of Asuka and Kairi Sane returning in the coming weeks. However, the picture that has been making the rounds does not indicate anything. It was just an off-screen reunion that is unlikely to have any connection with what is going on on WWE TV.

While Asuka has been dealing with a knee injury since May 2024, Kairi Sane had sustained a thumb ligament injury earlier this year. The fact that the two former Women's Tag Team Champions have not been seen with any signs of surgery in their recent picture indicates that they have recovered well. While a return is likely to happen soon, there is no confirmed timeline as of now.

Triple H to turn Damage CTRL heel upon Asuka and Kairi Sane's return?

Damage CTRL has become quite popular among the WWE Universe over the past year. Due to the exponential popularity of IYO SKY, she had to turn babyface on Monday Night RAW, which resulted in the babyface turn of the whole faction. However, Triple H might shake things up once Asuka and Kairi Sane come back.

There is a possibility that The Game could turn the popular faction heel. WWE's current roster lacks a powerful heel faction in the women's division. Damage CTRL features some prominent names such as Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, and is quite an influential group on the roster.

Now that IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion, a heel turn would be enough to take the faction to new heights. Damage CTRL can go against stars top stars like Lyra Valkyria and Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW, presenting a new mix of stories for the fans.

Besides, Triple H could offer a fresh start to the returning Sane and Asuka while providing IYO SKY with a clean slate to work upon. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what the next chapter for Damage CTRL will be upon its return on RAW.

