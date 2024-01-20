Triple H should revive scrapped plans involving Brock Lesnar and 37-year-old WWE Superstar for WrestleMania 40

Triple H's WWE regime hasn't fully utilized Brock Lesnar's star presence and dominance over the past year on Monday Night RAW. The Beast Incarnate has appeared mainly on the red brand and faced notable names such as Bobby Lashley, Omos, and Cody Rhodes before his hiatus.

In 2017, Jinder Mahal captured the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash. He became the first Indian-born star to hold the prestigious title. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar had started his monstrous reign as the Universal Champion on Monday Night RAW.

During the build to Survivor Series 2017, The Modern Day Maharaja, alongside The Singh Brothers, called out The Beast Incarnate for a Champion vs. Champion match. Unfortunately, Lesnar denied working with Mahal, and the plans were changed when AJ Styles defeated Mahal for the title.

Nevertheless, Mahal vs. Lesnar became one of the biggest What-If situations in the world of professional wrestling that fans want to witness. Now, Triple H should revive the scrapped plans between the two stars, which arguably needs to take place at WrestleMania 40.

Why should WWE book a match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal for WrestleMania 40?

Earlier this year, The Modern Day Maharaja returned to WWE RAW and interacted with the likes of The Rock and Seth Rollins. Jinder Mahal's stock is currently at an all-time high, and the management needs to book him that well in the coming weeks alongside Indus Sher.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is rumored to return from his hibernation and appear at or around Royal Rumble 2024. The management needs to capitalize on Mahal's current clout and make the trio feud with The Beast Incarnate, leading to a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Initially, Brock Lesnar refused to face The Modern Day Maharaja, reportedly due to his lack of experience. However, Mahal has overcome those allegations with his work with WWE over the past few years. Moreover, The Beast Incarnate has lost most of his matches under Triple H's regime.

Instead of facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40, Brock Lesnar needs to stack some wins before a major feud with The Ring General. Therefore, The Beast Incarnate should feud and face Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 40 as he's the perfect opponent for Lesnar before his eventual feud with the current Intercontinental Champion.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here