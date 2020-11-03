Triple H's backstage reaction to Zelina Vega relationship secret revealed

Zelina Vega was a guest on the latest edition of Lilian Garcia's 'Chasing Glory' podcast. Vega opened up on several topics, including her marriage to Aleister Black, how she wanted to keep it a secret, and Triple H's reaction when he was informed about the relationship.

While Vega and Black wanted to keep their marriage a secret, they had to tell Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who they refer to as 'Papa H' and 'Mama Steph.'

Zelina Vega recalled the time when she told Triple H about her relationship with Aleister Black. Triple H was initially confused as he admitted that he was fooled. Zelina Vega added that the NXT boss was really happy for the couple and supported them throughout the way.

"I don't know. To this day, we don't know. There were a few people we had to tell. Obviously, this person didn't do it, but we were excited to tell Triple H and Stephanie because we look at them like parents. We call Triple H Papa H and Steph, Mama Steph. I remember when I first told Hunter, he said, 'You guys are together?' I said, 'yea, we are getting married.' He was so confused. He said, 'you fooled me.' He was so happy and supportive."

While Zelina Vega couldn't pinpoint the exact moment when the news of her marriage got leaked online, the SmackDown Superstar noted a few incidents that could have been the reason.

Zelina Vega told her Mother about her relationship after Triple H was informed. At their wedding, the couple requested the guests not to post photos or talk about the ceremony on social media. The word of their marriage, however, still managed to get out.

"At that point, we had just told them, and then a few days after, it slipped out in front of a few friends. Later, we told my Mom. Terry Taylor came to the wedding. At the wedding, we said, 'I know you guys are taking pictures. I'm glad you are here and having fun, but please don't post anything on social media. We want to keep this here.' He went to NXT the next week and said, 'oh, my favorite married couple.' I'm like, Terry. I don't know. It could have been a few things, but I also know the dirt sheets can look it up online. Marriage certificates are online for public stuff, so I think that's probably how it happened."

Why did Zelina Vega and Aleister Black want their relationship to be a secret?

Zelina Vega also revealed the real reason why they wanted to keep her relationship with Aleister Black a secret. Vega was still the manager of Andrade, and they were feuding with Aleister Black in NXT. Zelina Vega was aware of real-life incidents affecting WWE storylines in the past, and the situation even got messy at times. Vega and Black didn't want that to happen to them and decided to be lowkey about their relationship.

"There's a few reasons why I thought it might affect us. With Andrade, Aleister was our enemy. There could be this huge conspiracy that they can say that the reason why Andrade lost the title was because of me. They would say she jumped on him, and he did the Black Mass, and she was with him the whole time. I had seen a few times in history where real life bleeds into storylines, and it can get a little messy. So I didn't want any of that, and Aleister didn't want it either."

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega got married in 2018, and the couple even have a Twitch channel together.