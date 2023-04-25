Triple H's decision about Roman Reigns' future will directly affect his next top star in a bad way

Triple H just made a decision that will directly affect Roman Reigns and the future of WWE. In case you missed it, The Game revealed that a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. However, this decision will have severe ramifications for his next top star.

The hunt for the next World Heavyweight Champion will soon begin. Triple H announced that whichever brand Roman Reigns gets drafted into, the opposing brand will be the home of the new World Heavyweight Championship. This Friday, we will get an idea as to which brand will hold the World Heavyweight Title, and by Monday, we're likely to get a narrowed-down list of superstars who could become the inaugural champion.

But the issue with Triple H's decision is this. It will essentially be the consolation prize championship because they can't get themselves around the roadblock caused by Roman Reigns becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It's been a while since fans have known how much of a mistake the World title unification at WrestleMania 38 was. To justify the umpteenth match between Lesnar and Reigns, WWE booked it as a World Champion vs. World Champion match, and as a result, RAW hasn't had a world title for years, and we are back in a part-time situation.

The person who eventually becomes World Heavyweight Champion will not be on the same level as Roman Reigns, no matter what WWE makes us think. This was a bad way to get around the World Title situation. Frankly, the next top star, be it Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Seth Rollins, etc., will suffer from being a secondary world champion and never be viewed as legitimate as Reigns is.

Will Roman Reigns hold on to the title until WrestleMania 40?

This brings us to another problem. It's clear that WWE will run back Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at some point, but now that the World Heavyweight Title has been announced, The Tribal Chief may walk into his fourth WrestleMania in a row as Universal Champion. He is set to touch 1000 days - that much is guaranteed.

But does this announcement mean that we will see The Bloodline story continue for another year? Unless there is a drastic shake-up to the angle, it will have run its course. In this case, you can't blame fans, as the story has been ongoing for nearly three years.

