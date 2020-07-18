Triple H's extreme arguments to convince Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to re-sign with WWE revealed

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently appeared for an interview with ProWrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin. This conversation saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows open up and reveal several backstage details with respect to their contract with WWE and their eventual release from the company.

Earlier this year, WWE announced a long list of names that were released from the company as they struggled with the financial implications of COVID-19. Unfortunately for them, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were amongst the several Superstars who had to suddenly exit the promotion.

During their recent interview, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows revealed that they came close to signing a deal with AEW back in 2019. However, they were heavily courted by Triple H, who convinced them to choose WWE over AEW.

What did Triple H say to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE?

As recalled by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, they were in Japan and had teamed up with Triple H in the main event of a live WWE event. Following the show, Triple H met with both the Superstars in his private dressing room.

Triple H then went on to ask both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows about what it would take for them to re-sign their contract with WWE. At the time, both Anderson and Gallows gave honest answers to Triple H and stated that it was probably their last contract.

Triple H then approached them with a better contrast that forced them to put their name on the paper. In addition, Triple H also pointed out the possibility of AEW's short life in contrast to the stability that comes with WWE.

"I look and you and I see your kids, and what if AEW doesn't last? I promise you WWE will always be here."

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

In the end, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows admitted that they were making a lot more money in WWE and they succumbed to the backstage promised made to them by the promotion. Ultimately, Triple H convinced them to re-sign their contract with WWE at the last-minute.