Triple H's 'secret' plans for Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW to play out at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Stephanie Vaquer could have something major planned for her at this year's two-night WWE SummerSlam. The former NXT Women's Champion has recently become a member of the RAW roster and could already be on her way up to the top.

This Monday night, she will participate in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match and could head to the namesake event to try and win the briefcase. According to rumors, Triple H and Co. see huge potential in a Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky rivalry and want to execute it as soon as possible.

The Game could surprise everyone by making Vaquer win the briefcase and set up a rivalry with IYO Sky for SummerSlam and the World title. However, this could be played out as a full championship pursuit story.

This could be a situation similar to John Cena and RVD in 2006, where Mr. Monday Night cashed in by challenging Cena to a match instead of waiting for an opportunity when the champion was down.

In a week's time, Stephanie Vaquer could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and challenge Iyo Sky at WWE SummerSlam instead of cashing it in out of nowhere, like most superstars. This will give the creative team a chance to execute a well-planned storyline and build strongly heading into a two-night WWE SummerSlam.

Stephanie Vaquer wants another match with Iyo Sky

Both women faced each other on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 and put on a great contest until Roxanne Perez and Giulia interfered. Since then, the two haven't met each other inside the squared circle.

Recently, in an interview, she was asked about her experience of facing the Genius of the Sky in the ring. Stephanie Vaquer claimed it was a good experience, but she wants one more match with the Women's World Champion.

“Good (to wrestle IYO SKY), but not finished in this match. No end. So, I want more. One more. I want one more. Yeah, please, please. She’s amazing so, I want one more.”

Stephanie Vaquer recently lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship and is now a full-time member of the WWE RAW roster. Her next stop is Money in the Bank if she qualifies for the match this Monday on WWE RAW. The obstacles in her way are the 'Pitbull' Ivy Nile and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

