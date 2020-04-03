Triple H says major changes at WrestleMania 36 could be used in future WWE shows

Triple H revealed what WWE could incorporate in their future shows

WWE have had to make wholesale changes to WrestleMania 36

Triple H revealed WWE could use the changes made to WrestleMania 36 for future shows

This year's WrestleMania is unlike any other as WWE has been forced to make wholesale changes to their marquee event due to the ongoing pandemic. One of the biggest changes that WWE has had to make to WrestleMania 36 is shifting it to the Performance Center and other venues, from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WWE has had to shoot matches at the Performance Center and "off-sites" as revealed by Triple H, who also spoke about how WWE could adapt certain things from WrestleMania 36 to future shows. When asked if we could see future WrestleManias being held over two days during an interview with TV Guide, this is what Triple H had to say:

"This moment in time is changing everything, and I think there are opportunities that we will see and explore now that will become the new norm. So all of those things, whether it's multiple nights, whether it's off-site shoots or different things like that, I think those will all be opportunities that we can explore in the future and we'll see. If they're successful here, they might be successful in the future as well."

Triple H said that the current situation could perhaps be the "new normal" and that having WrestleMania 36, as well as RAW, SmackDown and NXT in front of no fans, will open WWE's eyes "to different ways of doing things" that they did not think about before. He said that the "world has changed' and that it may not go back to how it was before due to the widespread changes that the pandemic has forced people to make all over the world.

WrestleMania 36 will take place over two days - April 4 and April 5, for the very first time in WWE history. The Show of Shows will also be held in an empty arena due to the social distancing measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus. Only essential personnel will be involved in the production of the show, and WWE has also reportedly taped the matches beforehand.

WrestleMania 36 is set to have quite a few memorable matches, which includes the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, RAW Women's title match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, Randy Orton and Edge's very personal feud, as well as The Undertaker taking on AJ Styles, to name a few.

Check out our preview of WrestleMania 36 featuring Gary Cassidy and Wrestlinc's Raj Giri below!