Triple H to secretly remove absent star from major faction and have them join Finn Balor? Exploring the possibility

Following this week's RAW, it seems almost certain that Finn Balor is working on building a whole new faction. Frustrated with how things are going with The Judgment Day, The Prince may defect very soon. With that in mind, could Triple H secretly remove an absent star from another major faction and have him join Balor's new team?

Ad

The answer to this question is possibly yes, as it has a lot to do with Finn Balor's history as a professional wrestler. For context, Balor was once a key figure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, particularly known as one of the founders and the first leader of the infamous Bullet Club faction. As such, he could look to recruit a former Bullet Club member in The New Bloodline's Tonga Loa.

Given their shared connection with The Bullet Club, Finn Balor could very well include Tonga Loa in his new group. Ideally, Loa would be joined by his brother Tama Tonga, but the latter is currently sidelined with an injury. Nevertheless, that is something that WWE can explore further down the line.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Triple H and Co. could also look to add other superstars who were once associated with the Bullet Club, chief among them being AJ Styles and rumored new signing Hikuleo. It would certainly make for an interesting group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his new squad assembled, Balor could easily abandon The Judgment Day and wage war against them, with the aim of taking the Intercontinental Championship away from Dominik Mysterio. However, at this point in time, it is nothing more than speculation.

Roxanne Perez could be the first addition to Finn Balor's new faction

The Tongans and AJ Styles would make for great members of Finn Balor's potential new faction. However, they will not be the first. That honor, should such a scenario play out, will likely go to Roxanne Perez.

Ad

The Prodigy is making quite a name for herself on the main roster alongside Giulia. However, while her performances in the ring have been incredible, the WWE Universe is particularly intrigued by what she is doing backstage.

This week on RAW, Perez was spotted chatting with Balor for the second time in as many weeks. So far, there are no details as to what they've been discussing, but one cannot help but feel it has something to do with a new faction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It certainly would be an incredibly entertaining scenario, but just like the previous one, as of this writing, it is just conjecture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More