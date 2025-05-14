Triple H to secretly remove absent star from major faction and have them join Finn Balor? Exploring the possibility

Following this week's RAW, it seems almost certain that Finn Balor is working on building a whole new faction. Frustrated with how things are going with The Judgment Day, The Prince may defect very soon. With that in mind, could Triple H secretly remove an absent star from another major faction and have him join Balor's new team?
The answer to this question is possibly yes, as it has a lot to do with Finn Balor's history as a professional wrestler. For context, Balor was once a key figure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, particularly known as one of the founders and the first leader of the infamous Bullet Club faction. As such, he could look to recruit a former Bullet Club member in The New Bloodline's Tonga Loa.
Given their shared connection with The Bullet Club, Finn Balor could very well include Tonga Loa in his new group. Ideally, Loa would be joined by his brother Tama Tonga, but the latter is currently sidelined with an injury. Nevertheless, that is something that WWE can explore further down the line.
Additionally, Triple H and Co. could also look to add other superstars who were once associated with the Bullet Club, chief among them being AJ Styles and rumored new signing Hikuleo. It would certainly make for an interesting group.
With his new squad assembled, Balor could easily abandon The Judgment Day and wage war against them, with the aim of taking the Intercontinental Championship away from Dominik Mysterio. However, at this point in time, it is nothing more than speculation.
Roxanne Perez could be the first addition to Finn Balor's new faction
The Tongans and AJ Styles would make for great members of Finn Balor's potential new faction. However, they will not be the first. That honor, should such a scenario play out, will likely go to Roxanne Perez.
The Prodigy is making quite a name for herself on the main roster alongside Giulia. However, while her performances in the ring have been incredible, the WWE Universe is particularly intrigued by what she is doing backstage.
This week on RAW, Perez was spotted chatting with Balor for the second time in as many weeks. So far, there are no details as to what they've been discussing, but one cannot help but feel it has something to do with a new faction.
It certainly would be an incredibly entertaining scenario, but just like the previous one, as of this writing, it is just conjecture.