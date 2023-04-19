Triple H sending a message to Vince McMahon, top WWE stable to reunite - 5 reasons why Bobby Lashley will lose to Bronson Reed

WWE Monday Night RAW is home to one of the most intriguing new rivalries on television. The feud essentially came out of nowhere, but it features two of the hardest-hitting and most dominant superstars in the entire company.

Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley began having issues courtesy of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania SmackDown. Reed almost had the match won but was ultimately tossed out by The All Mighty, resulting in Reed's first television loss on the main roster.

The two big men then had a bout on Monday Night RAW, which ended in a double countout, with neither guy giving up the fight post-match. After being pulled apart, their issue was seemingly over until Reed interrupted Lashley's bout with Theory and attacked The All Mighty.

It is clear that Lashley and Reed will clash again in a WWE ring. While either man could win, it seems shockingly likely that Bronson will be the one to stand tall. This article will look at why Lashley may fail to defeat his massive opponent.

Below are five reasons why Bobby Lashley will lose to Bronson Reed.

#5. Mr. Nice Guy Bronson Reed is younger and fresh

Bobby Lashley is a tremendous athlete. He's successfully dabbled in mixed martial arts, boxing, and amateur wrestling. He's also a multi-time WWE Champion. While he's had a ton of success, Bobby is also getting older.

The All Mighty is 46 years old. In just a few months, he'll turn 47. While he doesn't look or move like somebody his age, he has many more years behind him than he does in front of him.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed is only 34 years old. With a dozen years of difference between them, WWE may opt to have Reed defeat The All Mighty, so they have a top heel who could very well be around long-term instead of pushing somebody whose career is winding down.

#4. Bronson Reed was one of Triple H's NXT guys

Bronson Reed only just joined WWE Monday Night RAW a few months ago. Despite his somewhat recent arrival to World Wrestling Entertainment's main roster, he isn't a stranger to the company as a whole.

Mr. Nice Guy was part of NXT from 2019 to 2021. During his time on the brand, he worked under Triple H and even won the NXT North American Championship. He was seemingly poised to join the main roster but was released in 2021 due to budget cuts instead.

The Game likely bonded with the powerful Australian while working together on WWE NXT. With that bond, Triple H will likely both feel comfortable and motivated to push Reed on the main roster heavily.

#3. Triple H may push Bronson Reed to prove Vince McMahon isn't in charge of creative

Triple H on SmackDown

As noted, Bronson Reed was one of the top stars on WWE NXT. Triple H clearly supported him, hence Mr. Nice Guy winning the NXT North American Championship at one stage. However, Vince McMahon clearly didn't see the value in Bronson, as he was cut before he could join the main roster.

When Bronson re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, he did so with Triple H firmly in charge. Vince McMahon then managed to put himself back into a position of power. Following McMahon allegedly running the RAW after WrestleMania, fans and likely employees have been on edge.

Triple H has been insistent that he is still running the day-to-day creative in WWE. If he wants to send a message to fans, employees, and wrestlers that his claims are true, pushing an NXT guy that Vince didn't see value in is a good way of doing so.

#2. Bobby has gotten lost in the shuffle in WWE

Bobby Lashley

A major reason why Bronson Reed may defeat Bobby Lashley whenever they clash next in WWE comes down to stock.

The All Mighty's stock in World Wrestling Entertainment is currently lower than it has been in a while, although it isn't his own fault.

Lashley has been struck by bad luck. There was speculation that he was set to have one final match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but the bout ended up taking place at Elimination Chamber instead. He was then seemingly set to feud with Bray Wyatt, and the two would battle at 'Mania, but Wyatt has some medical issue keeping him away from the television.

WWE didn't give up on the former world champion, as he still won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but he never had that major WrestleMania feud or moment he was hoping for. With his momentum halted, the company may see him as more disposable and thus put Bronson Reed over.

#1. His loss could give a reason for The Hurt Business to finally reunite

The Hurt Business

As a fan or analyst, it can be easy to dissect every single booking decision. People often pick apart every single segment and match it with a fine-toothed comb. This often leads to discourse that can have a negative slant.

With that being said, Lashley losing to Reed could be the gateway towards something WWE fans have been begging for. Bronson might defeat Bobby as a means of bringing The Hurt Business back together.

Lashley has avoided uniting with MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, as he believes he's doing fine on his own. After his other recent frustrations, a loss could be the perfect catalyst in pushing Lashley to seek help and reunite the popular stable.

