Triple H sends incredible message to 7-year-old fan raising money for the NHS
- Triple H sent a heartfelt message to an inspirational boy!
- The Game has promoted the 7-year-old's book for charity!
Triple H has taken to Twitter today to share one fan's WrestleMania dream with the world - for a very good cause.
WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development posed with a copy of The Main Event of WrestleMania - a book written by 7-year-old Caelan McFaulds from Scotland which is raising funds for the NHS.
Triple H seemingly endorsed the book, which tells the story of his character Captain Chaos’ rise to main-eventing WrestleMania. Caelan wrote the book to help focus on homeschooling - but he's raised almost £1,500 for the NHS so far.
Triple H's endorsement
Below, you can see The Game's message to the young Scot on Twitter, where The Game says, "Amazing things can happen when you dream big. Thanks for dreaming of others!"
The JustGiving page details the story of the book from Caelan's father's point of view, stating that his 7-year-old son was growing tired of homeschooling during the lockdown, so he and his wife challenged Caelan to come up with an idea that would replace his schoolwork.
Two weeks of hard work would then culminate in a book that Caelan said he would sell copies of and donate all the money raised to the NHS nurses working during this pandemic at his local hospital - The Monklands in Coatbridge/Airdrie.
In exchange for a donation, digital copies of Caelan's hand-written, 38-page story will be sent to Caelan's fellow WWE fans, with signed copies available for a minimum donation of £10.
You can check out Caelan McFaulds' JustGiving page here to find out how to support the NHS and grab your very own copy of the book.