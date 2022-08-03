"Look, I'll say this about Vince" - Triple H gets honest about replacing Vince McMahon in WWE

Triple H appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and admitted that filling Vince McMahon's shoes seemed daunting, and something that he never dreamed of happening.

The new WWE Head of Creative explained that a single individual cannot replace Vince McMahon as it would require an entire team to run the company moving forward.

The former WWE CEO announced his retirement amidst an investigation into several sexual misconduct allegations. While Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over as co-CEOs, Triple H has been chosen to oversee the booking, and the former NXT boss is excited about the opportunity.

Triple H pulled over WWE's vast group of personnel backstage and was optimistic about his reign at the company's top. Here's what The Cerebral Assassin revealed on Impaulsive:

"Look, I'll say this about Vince. Massive shoes that I couldn't even dream of being able to think I could fill" stated Triple H. "The gap there at this moment is massive, but the opportunity to take it in a direction that it's never gone before is massive. I'm thrilled about that opportunity. We have an unbelievable team that it's never going to be one person. One person can't even begin to fill his shoes. It will take an entire team to jump into those shoes because without him, none of this." [54:42 - 55:12]

Triple H credits Vince McMahon for transforming WWE into a global brand

While Vince McMahon might get criticism for killing the territorial system in pro wrestling, however, the long-time promoter has been responsible for making professional wrestling a commercial entity.

Under McMahon's leadership, WWE raked in record-breaking viewership figures during its peak popularity. While the numbers have declined over the years, WWE still has a robust social media presence and remains financially profitable due to its lucrative TV deals.

Triple H noted several factors that prove Vince McMahon has succeeded in keeping WWE relevant. The former world champion even compared WWE's brand of professional wrestling to other sports, as you can view below:

"The vision to take it from this tiny little thing happening in bars to this big, to global sensation, like nothing else, right? WrestleMania is one of the most valuable sports franchises on the planet. Billions of social media followers and 70+ billion lifetime views on YouTube, right? The level of fan interaction, following and dedication, and passion for what we do, there is nothing like it," added HHH. "And I'll put any sport against that, and I'll put any form of entertainment. Certain movies only resonate in certain countries. Certain sports only resonate in certain countries. Name one that goes everywhere. It's WWE." [55:13 - 56:00]

What are you most looking forward to seeing from Triple H's WWE? Share your views in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far