NXT Superstar praises Triple H and Shawn Michaels for their mentorship and their "wrestling minds"

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are two of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time. Beloved by many, the two former WWE Superstars won over people's hearts with their in-ring skills and infectious personas.

They were world-renowned talents remembered for the breathtaking moments they gave the WWE Universe, be it as individual performers or as partners in the infamous faction, D-Generation X.

However, as with everything else, both Triple H and Shawn Michaels succumbed to "father time" and hung up their gear.

Nevertheless, both men continue to be involved in pro wrestling and currently serve as the brains behind WWE's Black and Gold brand, NXT. In fact, a considerable amount of the brand's success can be attributed to them.

This was acknowledged by NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly, who praised both Triple H and Shawn Michaels on an episode of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox.

"They are so instrumental in what we do and so hands on with everything that we do. They have a real stock in this thing obviously, but they really do genuinely care and have our best interests at heart. I can't tell you how many times, just even in the background, just kinda observing the production process and the thought that goes into certain ideas, whether that's a finish or an entrance for somebody...just their mindset it's so different and unique! They're true geniuses and you hear, 'Oh! Those guys have a mindset for the business', but these guys really really do. I'm in awe sometimes when I see how their mind works. Just to be surrounded by them and to go to them for advice, its just unreal." said Kyle O'Reilly.

A lot of people still want to have matches with Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Despite being retired for quite some time now, there is no end to the number of professional wrestlers who still want to get into the ring with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

AJ Styles has mentioned wanting to wrestle The Game in the past, and Adam Cole recently revealed he would love to face The Heartbreak Kid inside Hell in a Cell.

"We’re too old for this," Shawn Michaels told Triple H after DX beat Undertaker & Kane at Crown Jewel https://t.co/gyhPdTCImB pic.twitter.com/ZTn7b0omrB — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) November 2, 2018

They are both still in great shape, and it wouldn't be too farfetched for them to step inside the squared circle again.

