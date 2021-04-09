Triple H and Shawn Michaels on how MSK "changed the division" at NXT

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Dusty Classic winners MSK managed to win their first titles in NXT. In a triple threat tag team match, the relative newcomers to the black and gold brand took home the NXT Tag Team Championships over Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma.

Speaking of MSK following their win this week, Triple H spoke to Lucha Libre Online about the new championss nd heaped praise on them.

“MSK came in here and it was like this firecracker team that was just bright, speed, fast and exciting. I don’t know, they have a different energy. Their energy is palpable. They bring a different energy. So when you put them into the equation, they changed the dynamic. I think very few of the other teams, and that's not an odd, it’s a compliment for them, but not an odd for everybody else, but the other teams don't necessarily have that. They definitely bring something to the table. The precision, grip and all those things."

Triple H continued with the praise for MSK, saying:

"Raul & Joaquin, with the aerial and everything that they do. They're all phenomenal teams. MSK just bring something different and intangible and I think that was the deciding factor for us. It's just they were all of a sudden this little light that came in and it just changed the division.”

Shawn Michaels also had great things to say about MSK

Also speaking to Lucha Libra Online, Shawn Micahels continued with the high praise of MSK. The NXT backstage contributor said:

“I was going to say that it's just that we don't usually have a lot of missing pieces for our tag team division. We needed just one more little element to round it out. I feel like MSK did that and now again it has a complete tag team division that is a number of different, innovative, and different styles, and unique personalities that we didn’t have. ”

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeated Breezango during the night two preshow to become number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The full interview with Triple H and Shawn Michaels is available to watch here.