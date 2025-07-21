  • home icon
Triple H simply can’t leave 31-year-old WWE star off SummerSlam following her heartbreaking claim

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 21, 2025 21:49 GMT
While the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship has risen to unimaginable heights with a solid inaugural reign for Lyra Valkyria and all that Becky Lynch has done with the title since, the Women's United States Championship has suffered the opposite fate.

After Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega, many hoped that recent NXT call-up Giulia, who beat Vega for the title on SmackDown before Night of Champions last month, would finally elevate the title to its full potential. Unfortunately, she has barely been seen on television since her victory in Saudi Arabia.

There have been no reports of Giulia having sustained any injuries during or since her match with Zelina Vega, where she won the Women's US Championship. She has also not defended the title, despite Evolution and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event taking place on consecutive days. The past few weeks point to something quite clear: Triple H is unsure of how to book or present The Beautiful Madness going forward.

This comes as sad news for Giulia and her fans, who have been wanting to see her shine on the big stage for the longest time. In a recent interview, the reigning Women's United States Champion did assert her inclination to wrestle and defend her title. She also made a heartbreaking claim that she wouldn't forgive herself if she missed SummerSlam despite it being a two-night event and remarked that she has many moves in her arsenal that she would like to put on display in the time to come.

The 31-year-old hopefully has a bright future in WWE. She is widely regarded as the next big Japanese Joshi wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion after the great success that Asuka and IYO SKY have enjoyed. However, she needs to be spotlighted in major matches on a regular basis, as well as given opportunities like wrestling at SummerSlam. With two nights, there is simply no excuse to leave the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion off The Biggest Party of the Summer.

After all, there are still two more episodes of SmackDown yet to go before SummerSlam. A successful title defense at one of the biggest shows of the year would be a great showcase for The Beautiful Madness and the perfect way to reinvigorate her reign as the WWE Women's United States Champion.

Women's US Champion Giulia needs to actively wrestle to get over with the WWE Universe

As a Japanese wrestler, talking or cutting promos is obviously not her strong suit. Giulia's strength is her in-ring prowess, and that is exactly what fans hoped they would get to witness on an almost weekly basis with The Beautiful Madness being a workhorse champion. Unfortunately, there is a lack of talent on SmackDown that she can regularly have great matches with and beat.

Meanwhile, simply feeding her lower card talent does nothing for anyone and would be a waste of TV time. SmackDown's other top stars are either busy with their own stories or just not the right fit right now, and frankly, the blue brand's women's division pales in comparison to RAW's. Nevertheless, a SummerSlam match remains a priority for Triple H's future plans for Giulia and the Women's United States Title.

