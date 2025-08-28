  • home icon
Triple H to strip current WWE champion of title on RAW after Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility!

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 28, 2025 20:28 GMT
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE
Triple H is in charge of booking WWE's shows! (Image from WWE.com)

Triple H has become a sporadic figure on WWE TV since becoming the head of the company's creative team. While The Game has not been involved in active storylines in the last several months, he has a chance to spice things up on the red brand by inserting himself into a program with current champions.

WWE used to follow a 30-day rule, which stated that if a champion did not defend their title at least once in 30 days, they would get stripped of the title. While the majority of champions still put their gold on the line at least once a month, that has not been the case with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Judgment Day won the World Tag Team Championship from the New Day in June. However, they have defended the gold just once since then, with their last title defence coming on July 28, which means they have now gone over 30 days without putting the championships on the line.

This could make for a storyline for Triple H to return on RAW after Clash in Paris and strip Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the World Tag Team Championship. The program could also pave the way for Balor's much-awaited singles run.

While the above scenario seems plausible, it remains speculation for now.

Triple H has so far booked five matches for WWE Clash in Paris

As is the norm with most of WWE's premium live events, only five matches have been announced for Clash in Paris so far. Despite being the World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won't be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event.

Triple H's booking of the tag team division has received a lot of flak from fans in the last several months. Many pointed out The New Day's subpar run with the World Tag Team Championship, despite Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods coming off a hot angle with Big E.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have also not done with the title. Their only title defense came against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO. However, the Judgment Day stars have been in action during WWE's ongoing live event tour of Europe.

