Triple H to strip current WWE champion of title on upcoming RAW for breaking a major rule? Exploring the potential

WWE CCO Triple H has not shown any involvement in the ongoing storylines and has booked the shows from a distance. However, the Game has a chance to make the road to WrestleMania 41 more interesting by appearing on RAW to strip current champions of their title.

The company used to follow a 30-day rule where a champion was required to defend their title at least once a month, or else they were stripped of the gold. While most champions have rarely put their title on the line, they often defend the championship at house shows. However, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have yet to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships since winning them on February 24.

The duo have crossed 30 days as the champions. However, they have been more involved as singles stars as Raquel recently challenged for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This could make a storyline for Triple H to return on RAW and strip the Judgment Day duo of the title.

Liv Morgan could then make a case for getting involved in the Women's World Championship picture as she did not get a rematch after losing the title to Rhea Ripley while Mami will get a chance to reclaim the gold from Iyo Sky next week.

Triple H has been facing backlash for the WWE Women's World Championship storyline

WWE is less than a month away from WrestleMania 41, and the match card for the two-night extravaganza is in its final stage. We seem to be heading towards a triple-threat match for the Women's World Championship as Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair are currently involved in a feud.

Mami will face Sky for the title on the upcoming RAW. However, with Bianca Belair as the guest referee, fans expect some shenanigans to make the three-way at the Showcase of Immortals official.

Being the head of the WWE Creative team, Triple H has been facing backlash for how the title picture has been booked. Rhea Ripley's involvement has not sat well with many, as Mami lost the Women's World Championship fair and square to Iyo Sky and is still getting another chance to reclaim the gold. Many have also advocated for Liv Morgan to get her rematch since Rhea is getting one.

Could Triple H play a swerve and make a decision that leads to Morgan also getting involved in the feud? We will find out in the coming weeks!

