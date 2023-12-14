Roman Reigns will make his long-awaited return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has been off WWE programming since his massive win against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in 2023. However, could The Bloodline leader be stripped of his title on the upcoming show?

For those unaware, there is a rule in WWE that states every champion in the company has to defend their title at least once in 30 days or will be forced to drop the gold. Given Reigns' last title defense came well over a month ago, there have been murmurs that Triple H could make an appearance on the blue brand to strip The Tribal Chief of his title.

However, that seems highly unlikely. For those unaware, Triple H had previously revealed that Reigns negotiated in his contract that he doesn't have to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title frequently. Given that, The Game stripping The Head of the Table of his coveted title on WWE SmackDown seems unlikely.

Wrestling veteran defends WWE SmackDown star Roman Reigns' infrequent appearances

Roman Reigns has only featured in 11 matches (including house shows) this year. The Tribal Chief's fewer title defenses and infrequent appearances have drawn the ire of WWE fans on social media.

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell came in support of The Head of the Table a while back. Speaking on an earlier edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast with Sid Pullar III, Mantell highlighted the positive side of Reigns' fewer and infrequent appearances.

"He works about a half schedule anyway, which is fine because it doesn't hurt him at all. It actually might help him if they don't see him so much. I think that was well done (on Reigns featuring in just 11 matches this year), tells a story, and we'll see where we go from here. Again, I say that's why everybody watches because the whole thrust of any kind of angle or the whole show, the whole company can be thrown into limbo off one TV, one greatly produced TV, so all your angles can change overnight. So, that's why we watch it."

