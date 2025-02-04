Triple H to suspend Kevin Owens again from WWE? Potential swerve on SmackDown explored

Last night's episode of RAW ended in chaotic fashion, thanks to Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter blindsided Sami Zayn and hit him with his patented Package Piledriver. This might have frustrated WWE officials, and Triple H could have had enough of KO, to the point where he could suspend him on SmackDown.

Triple H could kick off this week's SmackDown and suspend Kevin Owens indefinitely. The first time he brought him back was at the request of Randy Orton, and the second time was because Cody Rhodes wanted a piece of him. But the attack on Zayn has to be the last straw, and The Game might not let it go.

Looking at Kevin Owens' motive for attacking Sami Zayn, it's easy to determine. He seemingly has made a habit of blaming those around him. Owens was under the impression that Zayn would have his back at the Royal Rumble, and he was apparently displeased with how the situation played out.

KO put his former friend's career in jeopardy with a brutal assault on RAW, and a suspension seems to be on the cards once again.

The abovementioned angle would make a lot of sense. But, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. KO has been suspended many times by WWE officials in recent years, and history might repeat itself on Friday.

Sami Zayn came out to check on Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens' attack was completely unexpected, especially after what happened at Royal Rumble. Although Sami Zayn didn't help KO win the title, he was there as a neutral party. What's more, when Cody Rhodes hit Owens with an Alabama Slam through a ladder, Zayn was the first to show up and check on him.

In hindsight, Zayn's inaction was probably the reason why KO attacked him last night. That said, it was a cold move, even for The Prizefighter, especially considering that two years ago they were at the very top of WWE, headlining WrestleMania 39 as a tag team.

KO vs. Zayn is clearly going to be a key rivalry going forward. It will be interesting to see how things play out.

