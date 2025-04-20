  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H to take drastic action against major WWE champions following WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential punishment

Triple H to take drastic action against major WWE champions following WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential punishment

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 20, 2025 11:08 GMT
Triple H needs to step in (image via WWE)
Triple H needs to step in (image via WWE)

WrestleMania 41 lived up to the hype, but it seems that one match has left a sour note in the minds of the WWE Universe, something Triple H could fix on RAW.

Ad

The New Day made history by becoming tag team champions for the 12th time in WWE, but had to cheat to pick up the win after going out to injure their opponents by purposely targeting their necks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The duo then ran from the ring because they were scared that the official would realise and change his decision, something that now lies with Triple H. Of course, WWE has always made a point of stating that the referee's decision is final, but because of the way this went down, it's easy to see him forcing them to defend the titles on RAW in a stipulated match.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have become the biggest heels in recent months and the WWE Universe wants to see the titles taken away from them, so an announcement that forces them to defend the titles in a match that doesn't work in their favor would be interesting.

Ad

Will Triple H be on hand to make the decisions on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania?

Tomorrow night's episode of RAW is the biggest of the year, there will be returns and debuts as well as shocking moments and perhaps Paul Heyman explaining why he betrayed everyone to align with Seth Rollins.

Ad

Triple H is expected to be part of the show and could make several interesting decisions as WrestleMania moves into the rear view mirror and the foundations start to be put into place for Backlash.

This could include an announcement on the tag team championship and what the future holds for The War Raiders, who were unfairly cheated out of their titles last night at WrestleMania Saturday.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications