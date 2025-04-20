Triple H to take drastic action against major WWE champions following WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential punishment

WrestleMania 41 lived up to the hype, but it seems that one match has left a sour note in the minds of the WWE Universe, something Triple H could fix on RAW.

Ad

The New Day made history by becoming tag team champions for the 12th time in WWE, but had to cheat to pick up the win after going out to injure their opponents by purposely targeting their necks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The duo then ran from the ring because they were scared that the official would realise and change his decision, something that now lies with Triple H. Of course, WWE has always made a point of stating that the referee's decision is final, but because of the way this went down, it's easy to see him forcing them to defend the titles on RAW in a stipulated match.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have become the biggest heels in recent months and the WWE Universe wants to see the titles taken away from them, so an announcement that forces them to defend the titles in a match that doesn't work in their favor would be interesting.

Ad

Will Triple H be on hand to make the decisions on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania?

Tomorrow night's episode of RAW is the biggest of the year, there will be returns and debuts as well as shocking moments and perhaps Paul Heyman explaining why he betrayed everyone to align with Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H is expected to be part of the show and could make several interesting decisions as WrestleMania moves into the rear view mirror and the foundations start to be put into place for Backlash.

This could include an announcement on the tag team championship and what the future holds for The War Raiders, who were unfairly cheated out of their titles last night at WrestleMania Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More