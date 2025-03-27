Triple H to take former Universal Champion off WWE TV after SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential 

Last week's episode of SmackDown was a roller coaster for the fans. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins were in the ring at the same time since Royal Rumble 2025, and it truly set the motion for WrestleMania 41. WWE confirmed the Triple-Threat between the stalwarts for The Show of Shows.

Another development that happened on the previous episode of the blue show was Braun Strowman emerging as the No.1 Contender for the United States Championship. The Monster Among Men defeated Jacob Fatu via DQ, and it was LA Knight who helped the former Universal Champion fend off Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and The Samoan Werewolf.

This week, Knight will put his championship on the line against Strowman. If the challenger wins, he will become the first men's Grand Slam Champion since 2023. However, chances are that The Megastar will retain the championship, and Triple H will take The Monster Among Men off WWE TV. Currently, Strowman's only storyline is with the United States Championship whereas LA Knight can be put in a feud with Jimmy Uso or Jacob Fatu moving forward.

WWE can show Strowman losing to The Megastar and then being brutally assaulted by The Bloodline. He could be taken off WWE SmackDown citing injuries, and finally return after WrestleMania 41 to start his feud with either Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu.

Braun Strowman has sent a message to LA Knight ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Monster Among Men has held all the titles required to become a Grand Slam Champion except the United States Championship. This week is his chance to claim that title, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to dethrone LA Knight.

Strowman sent a message ahead of the title match, claiming that he isn't the hero one wants, but the monster one needs!

"5 years ago today I won the Universal Championship in 4 minutes!!!!! Next week I become a grand slam champion when I win the US Championship!!!! #Collector #Inevitable Not The Hero you What….. The Monster You Needed!!!!!"

If Strowman defeats Knight on SmackDown, the duo might have a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

