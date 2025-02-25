Triple H to take former WWE Champion off TV and pull him from Elimination Chamber 2025? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H's regime is now just a week away from Elimination Chamber 2025, and fans are keen for this Premium Live Event. However, a substantial twist newly emerged regarding CM Punk, as The Best in the World has become part of a legal matter. According to reports, Ryan Nemeth has filed a lawsuit against AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk.

Punk's involvement in this legal matter has led to the assumption that The Game might take the former WWE Champion off TV and pull him from the upcoming PLE. The Second City Saint is set to squabble in this year’s Chamber match alongside other participants. This match suits the prospect for CM Punk to secure an Undisputed WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 41.

However, in the past, WWE has banished superstars from television when they were involved in legal matters, noting them off from ongoing storylines. This has sparked speculation that Triple H could do the same with Punk, cutting him from TV and removing him from the Chamber match. However, this scenario is unlikely to unfold, particularly since Punk’s legal situation does not involve any criminal charges.

Furthermore, the Voice of the Voiceless is a pivotal part of WWE’s plans on the Road to WrestleMania 41. This makes it conceivable that Triple H does not see a need to drag him from television due to this continued issue.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming weeks and if Triple H will take any action against Punk regarding his legal issues.

CM Punk engaged in a heated confrontation on RAW under Triple H's regime

During this week's RAW on Netflix, the Best in the World engaged in a heated altercation with Logan Paul. The Maverick and Punk exchanged intense words before the YouTube sensation took things to the next level, delivering a tight slap to CM Punk’s face. Right after, Logan escaped the ring, leaving Punk furious inside the squared circle.

However, The Second City Saint will have a chance to get his redemption against Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber 2025. Triple H has booked both stars for the Chamber match, and they will be locked inside it. This gives Punk an opportunity to do whatever he wants with the YouTuber. Furthermore, The Voice of the Voiceless can eliminate Logan from the match.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold at Elimination Chamber 2025. Also, will CM Punk seek vengeance against the YouTube sensation, or will Logan Paul find a way to escape unscathed?

