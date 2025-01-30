Triple H to take the Undisputed WWE Championship off Cody Rhodes for a major reason? Potential outcome explored!

Cody Rhodes has been Triple H's golden boy in the current era of WWE. While The American Nightmare is currently the 'starting quarterback' of the company along with the WWE Championship holder, he could lose the gold if The Game decides to add a major twist to his upcoming match.

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud with Kevin Owens over the past few months. The animosity between the two is at an all-time high since The Prizefighter tried to end Rhodes' career with a Package Piledriver. The former friends will face off in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble which is likely to be the end of their feud.

While most of the fans expect Rhodes to retain and move on to another rivalry, Triple H could play a major swerve and have Kevin Owens win the title. KO has been doing some of the best work of his career since turning heel and it could be a great opportunity to cement him as a top star once again by rewarding him with the Undisputed WWE Championship. There are multiple ways The Game could go about the match, including bringing back Randy Orton who could cost Cody the title and turn heel.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens were involved in a brawl on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have been at each other's throats since the former teamed up with Roman Reigns and helped him in his war against The New Bloodline. The duo got a chance to settle their differences at Saturday Night's Main Event where The American Nightmare came out on top. However, his victory was short-lived as KO attacked him after the match and took him out with a Package Piledriver.

The two men will once again go to war at WWE's upcoming premium live event, this time in a Ladder match. They were both present on RAW as well where they traded blows before Sami Zayn accidentally ended up hitting the champion.

Cody Rhodes will also have to keep a close eye on the 30-Man Royal Rumble match if he manages to defend his title against Kevin Owens. Multiple men are gunning for The American Nightmare's title, with CM Punk also making his intentions clear on RAW.

