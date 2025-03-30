Triple H to take WrestleMania 41 main event spot away from CM Punk on WWE icon’s orders? Exploring the possibility

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, the dream of CM Punk is finally fulfilled as he is set to main event WrestleMania for the first time. For those unaware, during the recent episode of SmackDown, Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were engaged in a contract-signing segment.

When the Best in the World was checking the clauses of the contract, Paul Heyman confirmed that Punk would main event WrestleMania this year. However, Punk's happiness might not last long, as Triple H could be forced to take away CM Punk's WrestleMania main event spot on the orders of The Rock. The Final Boss is not only part of the storyline but is also a part of TKO's Board of Directors.

This gives the People's Champion great power to interfere with or modify the decision of the Stamford-based promotion. So, this raises the chances that the Hollywood star might order Triple H to take away the WrestleMania main event spot from the Voice of the Voiceless. The rationale for why The Rock will pull this angle is due to the heated history between these two stars.

Given that CM Punk took shots at The Rock on RAW after Elimination Chamber by calling him a "bald fraud" and launching a scathing rant, The Brahma Bull might misuse his power and prevent CM Punk's dream from being fulfilled. An angle like this will also allow the sports entertainment juggernaut to create a further compelling storyline between The Rock & Punk.

While this angle could play out, the story is speculative at this point.

The Rock gives an interesting reaction to CM Punk main-eventing WrestleMania

After the news of CM Punk main-eventing WrestleMania 41 came to light, The Rock shared an interesting reaction to the same on his official Instagram account. The Final Boss first affirmed that he and Punk have now become good buddies. Secondly, he stated that whichever scenario is best for long-term business will be the main event of WrestleMania.

This somewhat assures that the People's Champion now has good relations with the Voice of the Voiceless, and he has no issues with Punk main eventing Mania under the Triple H-led creative regime.

Besides this, Night 2 of Wrestlemania 41 is expected to close with Cody Rhodes and John Cena's Undisputed WWE title match. Here, The Rock might be at ringside to support the Franchise Player.

